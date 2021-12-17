Matrix resurrections, the new film by Lana Wachowski, has already had its first viewers and with this the first reactions to the film have arrived on social networks. Their first impressions are positive and they approve of the performances of Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss; However, they make it clear that it is not a perfect film, much less one better than the first, although it is a “more daring” one.

The remembered characters of Neo and Trinity return in a new adventure. This, according to the advances, is told in a time closer to ours, where the technology is different from that of almost two decades ago, when the Matrix was launched.

What do the first reactions of Matrix 4 say?

On Twitter they can already be found, under the hashtag #MatrixResurrections, the first reviews of the fourth film in the series created by the Wachowski sisters.

“Matrix resurrections helps fix some things from the sequels. Neo and Trinity get a heartwarming story and the visuals get a strong upgrade. The action scenes are outstanding and the journey back to the Matrix is ​​mind-blowing. I didn’t like some of the character’s decisions, but I need to look at it again, ”said Leo Rydel.

“Matrix resurrections is a solid addition to the franchise! I had a feeling the concept would lend itself to another installment, and indeed they found many clever ways to continue the story, while also developing the entire concept of the Matrix, “said Perri Nemiroff.

“It is not perfect. There are some moments that can be complete nonsense. But while the Matrix revolutions broke my heart, #TheMatrixResurrections did the other. And I’m so happy about that, ”said Liz Shannon.

“Without a doubt, The Matrix Resurrections is my favorite movie of 2021. It is easily the best movie since the original. Keanu and Carrie-Anne are absolutely stellar, the action is great, and the story blew me away. It exceeded all the expectations that I had ”, detailed Heather Wixson.

“Keanu Reeves gives one of his best performances in Matrix resurrections. He and Carrie-Anne Moss continue to have that magical chemistry, leading a beautiful and dynamic film that is rough at times, but that uncovers great signings like Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jessica Henwick, “said Robert Daniels.