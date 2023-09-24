The big goal for Mathieu van der Poel next year is the gold medal in the mountain bike during the Olympic Games. He has completed his first laps at the place where he wants to complete his career. In Paris, Van der Poel talks extensively about his plans and considerations. “Completing the Tour and riding the mountain bike race and the road race at the Games is certainly an option.”
Daniel Dwarswaard
Latest update:
07:24
