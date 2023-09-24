The Dem senator received gifts in exchange for favors: bribes hidden in the house

The US Department of Justice has indicted Democratic Senator Bob Menendez for corruption, who “temporarily” left her the presidency of the crucial Foreign Affairs commission. Menendez is suspected of having received, he or his wife, Nadine Arslanian, gifts in exchange for favors: in 2018 he allegedly hosted a meeting between a powerful businessman, a friend of his wife, and some high-ranking Egyptian representatives. The friend of the New Jersey senator then became the only authorized exporter of halal food, that is, “pure” according to Islamic dictates, from the United States to Egypt.

The two, as reported by Corriere della Sera, “they met in 2018 at a pancake restaurant in Union City, New Jersey. He, Menendez, a sixty-nine-year-old senator from the Democratic Party, the son of Cuban immigrants who has been involved in politics since the age of twenty and who had come to lead the Foreign Affairs Commission. She, Nadine Arslanian, an exuberant fifty-six year old born in Lebanon to Armenian parents.”

Federal prosecutors suspect that Menendez, or his wife, received gifts from the entrepreneur. As the Corriere writes, there was the “discovery at the couple’s home thirteen gold bars worth 100 thousand dollarsof envelopes with half a million dollars in cash stuffed in the pockets of sweatshirts with the senator’s name, and of a Mercedes given to his wife is a scandal even for New Jersey which is certainly no stranger to cases of corruption.” Menendez, 69 years old, elected for the first time in 2006, he aims to run again next year. In the Senate the Democrats are counting on a slim majority of two votes, but one of the two, that of the moderate Joe Manchin, is already at risk after the decision of senator from West Virginia to leave the Party to run as an independent. Menendez called the accusations against him and his wife Nadine, who was also indicted, “unfounded.” “They misinterpreted the normal job of a parliamentarian,” he said , but requests for his resignation from office have also come from several Democratic representatives.

