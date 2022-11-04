Mathias Brivio joined the list of male entertainment personalities who have undergone a vasectomy, a medical procedure that cuts off the sperm supply to semen. In this way, he and his partner would no longer be able to produce babies.

In an interview for the YouTube channel La Lengua, by Jesús Alzamora, the former host of “This is war” commented that he was encouraged to carry out the operation on the recommendation of some of his relatives.

Mathías Brivio tells his experience with vasectomy

It all happened when Latina’s former animator made it known that he was contemplating undergoing this procedure. A few months ago, her partner, María Paz Vigil, gave birth to her second baby. “You know the vasectomy looks like it’s going to be my next (plan),” Jesus said.

“I already did it, good investment. You don’t invest as much either; It not so expensive”, replied Mathias Brivio. He added, to Alzamora’s surprise, that his experience in the operating room was painless and he set out to explain why.

“They don’t get to puncture your testicles, but your scrotum,” said the Peruvian broadcaster.

Did Mathías Brivio get bored of being in “This is war”?

At another time, Mathías Brivio referred to his departure from “This is war”. He maintained that he could never deny his past in the program because it was the house that welcomed him and instilled in him learning over many years. However, he indicated that the routine ended up exhausting him and he understood that he had to take another course.

“In the early years, people said: ‘Uy! This is war’; but dedicating yourself to something that lasts so long wears you out too. Now, the program is about to turn 10 years old.

Is Mathías Brivio the best driver in Peru?

The 2022 Produ Awards selected host Mathías Brivio as one of the finalists in the category of Best Reality TV Host – Game Show. The communicator will compete for the prize in the sixth edition of the international contest.

“How happy and honored I am to be nominated for the Produ Awards as the best presenter among these cracks of Latin American television,” said Brivio through his social networks.

Matrías Brivio excited to be nominated for “Best Presenter”. Photo: @mathíasbrivio/Instagram

AMG drivers apologize for news of death of Queen Elizabeth II

On September 8, the magazine “Arriba mi gente” reported, without verifying sources, the death of Queen Elizabeth II. After realizing that the queen was in serious health but still alive, the drivers spoke out to apologize for the case.

Gianella Neira, Mathías Brivio, Karina Borrero and Santi Lesmes they accepted their mistake by not verifying the information and only bouncing it.