Matheus Uribe follows in James’ footsteps: he would have decided on Qatar

Mateus Uribe (center), in action in the Porto vs. Chelsea.
Mateus Uribe (center), in action in the Porto vs. Chelsea.
The footballer would leave Porto to live a new experience in his career.
A new professional experience will live the footballer matheus uribesince his immediate destination would be Qatar football.
Uribe, a Porto player, would have already passed the medical exams to be a new club player Al-Sadd from Qatar.
New destination
This was revealed by the journalist Fabrizio Romanoplayer transfer news expert.
Romano specified in his information that the footballer arrives at the new club as a free agent. “Long-term agreement signed, Uribe will try a new chapter in Qatar”, says the journalist.
Al Sadd has not yet announced the incorporation of the 32-year-old player who is also part of the Colombian National Team.
The Colombian player, who could not renew with Porto, sounded for teams like Lazio, Fulham, Atlético de Madrid and Flamengo.
Matheus Uribe has completed medicals as new Al Sadd player — the Colombian midfielder will leave Porto as free agent. 🇨🇴🇶🇦 #transfers
Long term deal signed, Uribe will try new chapter in Qatar. pic.twitter.com/H8wNodTVXE
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 18, 2023
