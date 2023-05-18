Thursday, May 18, 2023
Matheus Uribe follows in James’ footsteps: he would have decided on Qatar

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 18, 2023
in Sports
0
Matheus Uribe follows in James’ footsteps: he would have decided on Qatar


close

Porto vs. Chelsea

Mateus Uribe (center), in action in the Porto vs. Chelsea.

Mateus Uribe (center), in action in the Porto vs. Chelsea.

The footballer would leave Porto to live a new experience in his career.

A new professional experience will live the footballer matheus uribesince his immediate destination would be Qatar football.

Uribe, a Porto player, would have already passed the medical exams to be a new club player Al-Sadd from Qatar.

New destination

The player Luis Díaz (i) from Colombia celebrates today with his teammate Mateus Uribe.

This was revealed by the journalist Fabrizio Romanoplayer transfer news expert.

Romano specified in his information that the footballer arrives at the new club as a free agent. “Long-term agreement signed, Uribe will try a new chapter in Qatar”, says the journalist.

Al Sadd has not yet announced the incorporation of the 32-year-old player who is also part of the Colombian National Team.

The Colombian player, who could not renew with Porto, sounded for teams like Lazio, Fulham, Atlético de Madrid and Flamengo.

