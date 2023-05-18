One of the factors that have complicated the autumn-winter season for the agricultural sector of Sinaloa is the increase in production costs. The inputs for the cultivation and harvest of agrifood in Sinaloa have increased by more than 35 percent during the last year. This due the world crisis generated by the war between Russia and Ukraine, whose effects have decreased the production of fertilizers. Only the cost of fertilizers represents up to 40 percent of the cost of production.

This has generated uncertainty in the agricultural sector, not only in Sinaloabut from the whole country. For this reason there is enthusiasm around the free fertilizer program undertaken by the federal government to maintain the productivity of the Mexican countryside. It is called Fertilizers for Well-being, and Sinaloa already has 330 tons of free fertilizer that will be distributed among small and medium farmers to encourage their production. However, not a definitive solution to the increase in the cost of this agro-input.

The peasant leaders agree in what the ultimate solution to the increase in the production costs of food in Sinaloa is the construction of the fertilizer plant of the company Gas y Petroquímica de Occidente (GPO) in Ahome. This would allow the agricultural sector of the entire northwest of the country to have agro-inputs with cheaper prices, since millions of pesos would be saved in freight alone, which are invested in the importation of fertilizers produced in places as far away as Ukraine, China and Europe. Therein lies the special interest of Sinaloa in the GPO plant.