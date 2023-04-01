Any remedy that helps you get through the night is good and necessary, Sinatra said. Although I imagine that that loneliness minstrel must have slept accompanied almost always by the most beautiful women. To combat the tormenting insomnia, chemical aids have also been invented. The fucked up is the awakening. The only longing for chronic depression is the refuge of the bed, sleep, knowing that for a few hours, the more the better, the pain of the soul will disappear. Also called death wish.

Ana Obregón says that this is how she felt since the death of her son. I imagine that the disappearance of the person you engendered and gave birth to is accompanied by the greatest heartbreak, by inconsolable suffering. And she adds the now happy lady that thanks to the child she has had she no longer feels alone. It’s nice that the castaways find her lifeline. What she has done is scientifically called surrogacy, although colloquially it receives the unlyrical name of surrogacy.

And the great Christ has been mounted. Politicians already have a hot topic for several weeks. The common people too. Distributing blame, lamenting the transgression of the laws, roaring against something as indisputable and ancient as the fact that money can buy almost anything it wants.

The guardians of the common good have also been making a big fuss lately demanding state help for mental health. This disease is not exclusive to either the rich or the poor, although as always, the latter have it more dodgy. Faced with the horrors that can happen to the head and heart, the invulnerable are going to have to put aside their formulaic, hypocritical and tiresome mantra for a while that they cannot sleep thinking about the most economically vulnerable. Now they will also have to talk about the crazy and the desperate. Hopefully, by listening and taking pills, those who are harassed by darkness will receive a little light.

