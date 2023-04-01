Things were about to change in “At the bottom there is room”! In the advance of chapter 190 of the América TV series, Kimberly confesses to Jimmy that she lied to him and she would be about to tell him the great truth. The married couple is on their honeymoon in Pachacamac after a collection from all the Gonzales so that they both have a moment alone to fall in love. Dalila already told her daughter that they should have sex, because she only told him five days left to continue faking her fake pregnancy.

All of the above could be the trigger for Alessia to get back together with Jimmy. However, as the same preview for the next episode shows, Miss Montalbán will come home with a new lover: Tommy, who, according to Cristóbal, would be her ex-partner. Now that Diego and Francesca are traveling and the young people have the mansion to themselves, anything can happen, especially with the arrival of Laya, the young Spanish woman and ex-partner of ‘Cris’.

