In Russia, since February 1, the amount of maternity capital and a number of social benefits and payments have increased due to indexation by 8.4% in terms of actual inflation.

According to the Ministry of Labor, the amount of maternity capital for the first child after indexation will be 524.5 thousand rubles, for the second child – 693.1 thousand rubles, this applies if the family did not receive maternity capital for the first child. And the amount of the additional payment at the birth of a second child, if the family received maternity capital at the birth of the first child, will be 168.6 thousand rubles.

The changes affected a number of child benefits paid by the Social Insurance Fund (FSS). So the size of the lump-sum allowance for the birth of a child will be 20,472.77 rubles instead of 18,886.32 rubles. At what the right to such allowance has one of the parents or guardian. For working citizens, the allowance is issued at the place of work at the expense of the Social Insurance Fund, for non-working citizens studying full-time in vocational educational institutions by the social protection authorities at the place of residence at the expense of the federal budget.

The minimum monthly allowance for child care will also increase up to 1.5 years. It will increase from 7,082.85 rubles to 7,677.81 rubles. The maximum allowance for child care will increase from 29,600.48 rubles to 31,282 rubles. The allowance is due to persons who provide direct care for the child. The allowance is paid at the rate of 40% of the average earnings and cannot exceed or be lower than the maximum and minimum established amounts.

The social allowance for burial in 2022 will amount to 6,964.68 rubles, but its amount must be specified in the territorial bodies of the FSS.

Pensions for non-working pensioners by 8.6%, the average old-age insurance payment will be 18,984 rubles. The corresponding law was signed by the President of Russia at the end of January. The increase in the old-age insurance pension after indexation by 8.6% will average 1.5 thousand rubles.

In 2021, the amount of maternity capital was 483.8 thousand rubles for the first child and 639.4 thousand rubles for the second (if the payment was received for the first time).