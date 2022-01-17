SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Health care network Mater Dei said its board of directors had approved the purchase of the Goiás Institute of Plastic Surgery and Ophthalmology, part of a 250 million reais operation to be carried out by the RMDS unit.

According to the minutes of the board meeting held on January 10 and released this Monday, RMDS will have a capital increase of up to 250 million reais to be paid by Mater Dei in six installments. The deal involves 95.5% of the institute, according to the document.

(By Alberto Alerigi Jr.)

The post Mater Dei buys plastic surgery and ophthalmology institution in Goiás appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#Mater #Dei #buys #plastic #surgery #ophthalmology #institution #Goiás #ISTOÉ #DINHEIRO