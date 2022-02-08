SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The Mater Dei health group announced on Tuesday that its board of directors approved the purchase of Emec hospital, in Feira de Santana (BA), in a transaction that valued the company at 205.9 million euros. real.

The company stated that Emec is a high-complexity general hospital with more than 40 specialties and offers outpatient and diagnostic medicine and has 126 operational beds, of which 30 are ICUs. The company has an expansion plan for a total of 150 operational beds.

Mater Dei reported that the cost of the acquisition is equivalent to 1.37 million reais per bed and that the transaction “strengthens the company’s hospital care hub in Bahia”.

According to a statement, Emec’s revenue last year totaled 131 million reais.

(By Alberto Alerigi Jr.)

