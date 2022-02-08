He built one splendid house starting from a abandoned shop. This is the incredible story of Stephen Taylor who did an amazing work with his own hands: buying a destroyed building at auction for £ 26,000 and building a marvelous four bedroom mansion. We know the story better than him.

Buy atauction a structure well destroyed £ 26,000 and turning it into a luxurious home is not something that happens every day. Yet Stephen Taylor, a carpenter of 36 years oldhe managed to achieve what seemed impossible to him.

It all started when the young man Carpenter noticed the presence auction of the devastated building. To tell the details it was himself:

I had no intention of going to auction but when I saw the building and the target price of £ 10-12,000 I thought to myself ‘what the hell is that? I thought I should at least have a look, so I made arrangements to go and have a look, and I could see the potential in it due to the amount of space in the building.

The man, who for about 20 years has been working as builderrevealed his reaction when he first saw the structure. From his words, the building was in a rather poor condition and the backyard looked like one jungle.

In order to carry out all the work necessary to bring about the incredible transformation, the 36-year-old paid one business specialized to work on the facade of the building which had to be completely rebuilt. However, to minimize costs, the man decided to independently perform most of the reconstruction. For this reason the project he significantly reduced his working hours.

Despite the fatigue and difficulties, Stephen Taylor has always remained positive in completing his project. The result it was amazing! Now what was once a completely destroyed building is now a luxurious home with four bedrooms super comfort bed. These the words of the carpenter: