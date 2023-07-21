The Slovenian defeated Kasper Asgreen in the sprinters’ duel in the final meters in Poligny. After surviving from the breakaway, the Bahrain Victorious man crossed the finish line by millimeters in a definition that required a ‘photo finish’ to determine the winner. Australian Ben O’Connor completed the podium. In the general classification, the panorama did not change and Jonas Vingegaard continues to lead.

This Friday, July 21, stage 19 of the Tour de France took place. On a 173-kilometre mid-mountain route starting in Moirans and finishing in Poligny, victory went to Matej Mohorič, his third success in the ‘grande boucle’ after the two obtained in 2021.

In a definition for sprinters, the Bahrain Victorious rider was millimeters ahead of the Danish Kasper Asgreen – winner of Thursday – in a resolution that required the ‘photo finish’ to verify the winner.

As in yesterday’s stage, the competitors who settled the victory came out of the day’s break. Mohorič, Asgreen and Ben O’Connor -he finished third, four seconds behind- were the survivors among about twenty riders who could not keep up, including Jasper Philipsen, a candidate for sprint definition on these routes and who was once again far behind for a launch.

