In the latest research conducted by the Video Game History Foundationit was evidenced that the physical preservation of interactive games becomes more difficult every day, concluding that only one thirteen percent of these is available around the planet.

the consoles vintage and their respective software, more than thirty years old, have become an object of desire for collectors, while today, the market leans more and more towards digital distribution where intermediaries have become cheaper and therefore, costs.

For a decade, the digital format It had been showing an upward pattern, which was radically triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, at the beginning of 2020, causing various traditional points of sale to decide to change their business strategy.

In the United Kingdom, the chain of retail stores, Tescohas just announced that in its more than 2,800 establishments, it will stop selling video games on disc or cartridge when their stocks run out and will start distributing only digital content cards.

This maneuver is a reflection of what is happening in European territory, since the chain GAME has decided to reduce its inventories of video games, replacing them with toys or clothing, allowing for better returns as well as lowering sales costs.

The giant GameStop It has also been affected, since it has closed the 35 stores it had in Ireland, while in the United States it has restructured its product catalog and tries to stay afloat with exclusive items for Pro subscribers and announcing that it will increase its offer of buying and selling retro video games.

However, collectors do not see GameStop as a good alternative for the material vintagesince it is a very large company and they do not meet the quality standards necessary to market completely legal items, but many cases have been detected with the presence of reprogrammed cartridges and not in their original versions.

On the other hand, for some years now, a phenomenon has emerged regarding stores independent, which are proliferating in all parts of the world with significant profit margins; against the collapse of large firms in the face of the digital format.

The physical distribution of video games will not disappear, however, it has become a niche specific market that is far from going to specialized stores or supermarkets, because it has already migrated to the concept of establishments boutique or to limited-run e-commerce pages.