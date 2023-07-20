The day has arrived, this Thursday starts the Women’s World Cup Australia-New Zealand 2023 and it will do so with a billboard full of emotion, 4 games ready to be enjoyed by their hobbies such as soccer lovers. The hostesses of this summer fair will be in charge of raising the curtain for such an important tournament.

The actions of the 2023 Women’s World Cup will start for Mexico in a rather striking schedule because it will be at dawn when the first images of the tournament can be seen, but it will also have other more flexible hours so that more fans can be aware of everything that happens in the fair.

The opening duel of the Women’s World Cup will be New Zealand vs. Norway, which will start at midnight for Mexico. The hosts’ second meeting with Australia will be a couple of hours later when they face Ireland.

The billboard of the first day of activity will close with two other corresponding matches from the same Groups A and B where the locals are located. they are Nigeria, Canada and the Philippines and Switzerland.

All the matches of the Australia-New Zealand 2023 Women’s World Cup will be broadcast by VIX completely live and for free.

Billboard July 20