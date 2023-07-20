Time for negotiations

Formula 1 is making great strides towards the summer break, which will follow the double GP scheduled for the end of July in Hungary and Belgium. The championship will then resume at the end of August-beginning of September with another one back to back European between Zandvoort and Monza. Traditionally this is the richest period of discussions regarding the drivers market, between the hypothesis of renewals and rumors of transfers from one team to another. It was AlphaTauri who opened the ball, in a rather brutal way, with the immediate removal of Nyck De Vries and the hiring of Daniel Ricciardo already in the current season. However, the other teams are also ready to define their own future line-ups.

Gene arrives

Who should move in the name of continuity is the Haas. Indeed, the American team seems willing to renew the contracts of Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen. The pair of veterans, despite some empty passes, seems to give sufficient guarantees of competitiveness in the battle on the back of the grid at the team directed by Gunther Steiner. Of the two standard-bearers of the Kannapolis team, the one closest to signing should be the German from Emmerich, as Steiner himself hinted in an interview with German journalists. It will be present at the circuit both in Hungary and in Belgium Gene Haasowner of the stable.

Renewals in sight

“We have already talked about the contract. The new agreement will not be long in coming. We hope to conclude as soon as possible to be able to announce a renewal because we are very happy with Nico“Steiner said. Slightly slower it seems to proceed negotiation for Magnussen. The Dane struggled more than Hulkenberg in the first ten races of the season and collected just two points in the standings – the result of two tenth places – against nine for his garage mate. The lack of possible alternatives and Steiner’s aversion to hiring pilots with little experience, however, suggests that the #20 will be able to keep his seat next year too.

Interviewed by Mirror Sports recently, Magnussen has sounded optimistic. The former Renault and McLaren driver underlined how the dialogue between him and Stenier is constant: “We always talk. Gunther and I know my contract expires at the end of the year. So, of course, there will be talks.”. In regards to the negotiations, however, K-Mag wanted to keep some privacy: “When they will happen or if they have already happened I will not say until there is something concrete to say. But there is a new contract that needs to be done if I want to race here next year. In the other years it was very simple so I’m not too worried“.