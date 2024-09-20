The BetPlay 2024-II League is one of the leagues with the most postponed games in recent years. There are 13 pending matches, Of these, only two have confirmed schedules. Therefore, the fact that a full date can be played is news.
According to the criteria of
Dimayor announced this Friday the schedule for matchday 12, which will begin on Friday, September 27, with the game between Águilas Doradas and Deportivo Pereira, at the Armando Maestre Pavajeau stadium, in Sincelejo.
The most important game of the date, due to the context and the moment of the championship, will be played between Patriotas and Deportivo Cali, on Monday, September 30, at the La Independencia stadium in Tunja. It is a direct duel in the fight for permanence.
The team from Boyacá is currently last in that classification, while Cali is in 17th place, but just five points above the club that would be relegated today, Jaguares.
Schedule for matchday 12 of the BetPlay League 2024-II
Friday, September 27th
Golden Eagles vs. Deportivo Pereira
5:15 pm
TV: Win Sports and Win+ Football
Saturday, September 28th
Equity vs. Bucaramanga
2 pm
TV: Win+ Football
Once Caldas vs. Medellin
4:10 pm
TV: Win+ Football
America vs. Fortress CEIF
6:20 pm
TV: Win+ Football
Millionaires vs. Envigado
8:30 pm
TV: Win+ Football
Sunday, September 29
National vs. Boyaca Chicó
2 pm
TV: Win+ Football
Jaguars vs. Junior
4:10 pm
TV: Win+ Football
Tolima vs. Santa Fe
6:20 pm
TV: Win Sports and Win+ Football
Pasto vs. Alliance
8:30 pm
TV: Win Sports and Win+ Football
Monday, September 30th
Patriots vs. Cali
4 pm
TV: Win Sports and Win+ Football
SPORTS
More Sports News
#Matchday #schedule #Finally #matchday #postponements #key #relegation #match #schedule
Leave a Reply