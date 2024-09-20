The BetPlay 2024-II League is one of the leagues with the most postponed games in recent years. There are 13 pending matches, Of these, only two have confirmed schedules. Therefore, the fact that a full date can be played is news.

According to the criteria of

Dimayor announced this Friday the schedule for matchday 12, which will begin on Friday, September 27, with the game between Águilas Doradas and Deportivo Pereira, at the Armando Maestre Pavajeau stadium, in Sincelejo.

The most important game of the date, due to the context and the moment of the championship, will be played between Patriotas and Deportivo Cali, on Monday, September 30, at the La Independencia stadium in Tunja. It is a direct duel in the fight for permanence.

The team from Boyacá is currently last in that classification, while Cali is in 17th place, but just five points above the club that would be relegated today, Jaguares.

2024 relegation table Photo:THE TIME Share

Schedule for matchday 12 of the BetPlay League 2024-II

Friday, September 27th

Golden Eagles vs. Deportivo Pereira

5:15 pm

TV: Win Sports and Win+ Football

Saturday, September 28th

Equity vs. Bucaramanga

2 pm

TV: Win+ Football

Once Caldas vs. Medellin

4:10 pm

TV: Win+ Football

America vs. Fortress CEIF

6:20 pm

TV: Win+ Football

Millionaires vs. Envigado

8:30 pm

TV: Win+ Football

Leonardo Castro (above) scored his first goal of the semester and paved the way for Millonarios’ victory. Photo:Millonarios FC Share

Sunday, September 29

National vs. Boyaca Chicó

2 pm

TV: Win+ Football

Jaguars vs. Junior

4:10 pm

TV: Win+ Football

Tolima vs. Santa Fe

6:20 pm

TV: Win Sports and Win+ Football

Pasto vs. Alliance

8:30 pm

TV: Win Sports and Win+ Football

Monday, September 30th

Patriots vs. Cali

4 pm

TV: Win Sports and Win+ Football

SPORTS

More Sports News