On the occasion of the Opening Night Live of Gamescom 2024, Peter Molyneux and its development studio 22cans have presented Masters of Albionwhich aims to offer a “new, unique and different” experience. And seeing the first trailer it seems the goal has been achieved.
Set in the fantastical and dangerous world of Albion, the game is divided into two phases. During the day it presents itself as a managementwhere we will have to manage every aspect of our village, from building and customizing buildings, to deciding the tasks and activities of the citizens.
A management game by day, an action game by night
At night, however, we will have to defend ourselves from the dangerous Albion and the game becomes a sort of action with third person view in which we will have to face hordes of monsters, with the peculiarity that we can use the hand-shaped cursor of the isometric view at any time to quickly move our character and cast powerful spells.
Masters of Albion is currently in development for PC by a team of 20, including veterans of titles such as Fable and Black and White. There is no release date set in stone at the moment, but if you are interested you can visit the dedicated Steam page this address.
