On the occasion of the Opening Night Live of Gamescom 2024, Peter Molyneux and its development studio 22cans have presented Masters of Albionwhich aims to offer a “new, unique and different” experience. And seeing the first trailer it seems the goal has been achieved.

Set in the fantastical and dangerous world of Albion, the game is divided into two phases. During the day it presents itself as a managementwhere we will have to manage every aspect of our village, from building and customizing buildings, to deciding the tasks and activities of the citizens.