Unknown 9 Awakening is an action game and will be available from October 18 on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S .

A new trailer was presented during Gamescom 2024 Unknown 9 Awakening the game by Bandai Namco featuring a character based on Anya Chalotra, who became famous for her role as Yennerfer in Netflix’s The Witcher.

Unknown 9 Awakening Gamescom 2024 Trailer

Unknown 9 Awakening puts us in the shoes of Haroon who has the power to access a dimension that overlaps with ours, known as the Reverse. However, the woman becomes the target of the Ascendants, an evil organization that wants to control humanity.

This is a action game in which we can fight against various enemies, using our unique powers. We can also take control of opponents to use their weapons against allies. We will also have to travel the game world.

Furthermore, this is just one of the Unknown 9 IP related products which will be expanded across various media in a broad narrative universe.