Masterchef Italia 12 winner: who won the Sky cooking show, 2 March

MASTERCHEF 12 WINNER – Who won the Masterchef Italia 12 final, broadcast this evening, Thursday 2 March 2023, on Sky Uno from 9.15 pm? Four finalists of this twelfth edition of the popular culinary cooking show: Bubu, Edoardo, Hue and Mattia. Who will win? To judge them the three judges of Masterchef Bruno Barbieri, Antonino Cannavacciuolo and Giorgio Locatelli. The winner of Masterchef 12 is Updating…

Finalists

We’ve seen who won Masterchef 12, but who are the four finalists? The Masterclass was full of talent and passion, offering an exciting show for the judges Bruno Barbieri, Antonino Cannavacciuolo and Giorgio Locatelli, who will have to elect the winner of this edition. Here are the best four finalists of Masterchef Italia 12.

Bubu, 19, is a student from Vico Equense who grew up in Cagliari. Known by this nickname, Bubu has always dreamed of showing his parents that cooking is not just a hobby but a real passion that can become his profession. Edward, 26 years old from Varese, has instead decided to quit his job as a rider in Scotland to follow his true passion: cooking. Despite the difficulties, Edoardo has shown that he has a strong determination and is willing to make great sacrifices to make his dreams come true.

Hue, 27, was born in Vietnam and decided to move to Italy to ennoble the profession of chef in her native country. Raised in a humble family, she Hue studied International Relations in Salerno and currently lives in Florence, where she works as a consultant for a company that develops cooperation between Italian and Vietnamese companies. Finally, there is Matthias, 37 years old, passionate about cooking since childhood and originally from Bolzano. With his mother he visited more than 300 starred restaurants and now dreams of opening his ghost kitchen or his “chicchetta” in the city.

Up for grabs for the winner, in addition to the title of twelfth Italian MasterChef, also 100,000 euros in gold tokens, the possibility of publishing their first recipe book thanks to the Baldini+Castoldi publishing house, access to a prestigious training at Alma, the International School of Italian Cuisine, and participation in the Masterchef Academy Workshop created in collaboration with Destination Gusto.

Masterchef Italia 12 winner: Competitors

But what are the 20 competitors of Masterchef 12 Italia who accompanied us during this twelfth edition of the Sky Uno cooking show? Here they are:

Nicholas Longanesi

Lavinia Scotto

Letizia Borri

Margherita pizza

Leonardo Colavito

Ivana Santomo

Robert Stay

Matthias Tagetto

Ollivier Stemberger

Anthony (Bubu)

Edward

Frances

Francis Girardi

Francis Sarago

Joseph Carlone

Hue

Laura Manili

Luciana Battistini

Rachel Rossi

Sara Messaoudi

Silvia Zummo

Streaming and live TV

We have seen the winner of Masterchef Italia 12, but where to see him on live TV and in streaming? The 2022 2023 edition of the cooking show will be broadcast on Sky Uno from Thursday 15 December 2022 at 21.15 and streamed on NOW or on the platform Sky Go, reserved for Sky subscribers.