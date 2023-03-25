The medium of controversy that has generated the announcement of Claudia Lizaldi as host of the new edition of MasterChef Celebrity Mexico 2023, now the details of the famous participants that they will enter the kitchen to seek to keep the million Mexican pesos with which the first place in this contest that is broadcast through Azteca Uno is endowed.

In recent days have been revealed strategic changes in the dynamics of the competition program, which has positioned itself among the favorites on open Mexican television. With a new host, judges such as chef Zahie Téllez, Poncho Cadena and Adrián Herrera, the names of the participants who will cook in this edition have now been confirmed.

We remind you to read:

He hung up the apron! Go from cooking in MasterChef to supplying water to CDMX and Edomex

She would be the NEW DRIVER of MasterChef Mexico and the public gets ANNOYED

What celebrities will be at MasterChef Celebrity Mexico 2023?

Among the first confirmed participants are entertainment personalities such as the theater and television actress Ana Patricia Redthe host and actress Fabiola Campomanesand the beautiful actress Gabriela Goldsmith.

Fabiola Campomanes, Ana Patricia Rojo and Gabriela Goldsmith/ Instagram special photo.

They are joined by the Spanish actor and conductor Peter Prietothe driver ‘little things‘, a character played by Alma Gómez Fuentes and the singer-songwriter, producer and musician Emir Pavon.

Pedro Prieto, ‘Cositas’ and Emir Pavón/ Special photo: Instagram.

the handsome singer Eduardo Capetillo Gaytan (son of Eduardo Capetillo and Bibi Gaytán), the actors yvonne montero, Monica Dionne and Alejandro LukiniThey are also part of this project.

Eduardo Capetillo Gaytán, Ivonne Montero, Mónica Dionne and Alejandro Lukini/ Special photo: Instagram.

The young dancer, actress and singer cannot be left out Romina Marcos (daughter of Niurka and Jorge Francisco Pasos), the Cuban star, dancer, actress and singer Lis Vegaand athletes like the wrestler known as cyberneticformer boxer and commentator Jorge ‘Naughty’ Arceand the former soccer player Paco Palencia.

Cibernético, Lis Vega, Paco Palencia, Romina Marcos and Jorge ‘El Travieso’ Arce/ Special photo: Instagram.

The list also includes social media content creators like nigris poncho and his countrywoman Jimena Longoriaand even the content creator and priest or priest Jose de Jesus Aguilar. Now this edition is going to be quite varied in terms of the famous guests because they include singers, actors and actresses, dancers, athletes from different disciplines, influencers or content creators for social networks.

José de Jesús Aguilar, Jimena Longoria and Poncho de Nigris/ Special photo: Instagram.

It is known that the recordings of MasterChef Celebrity Mexico 2023 are scheduled to start the last week of March, while the program does not yet have a formal premiere date and it is up to the production to reveal this information later.

It may interest you:

Kimberly Loaiza causes a furor with clues that her fans attribute to a third pregnancy

Jhay Cortez: What are the most viewed collaborations on YouTube with the former Mia Khalifa

Several of the protagonists could give surprises in terms of their culinary skills, but also for adding some spice and seasoning to this competition with their charisma and witticisms. Through the Ventaneando program, some of the participants have been presenting themselves in an interview for the TV Azteca broadcast.