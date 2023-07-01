Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE is finally available on Nintendo Switchand to accompany the release of the game, here comes the DLC release plan recently made public by Spike Chunsoft And Too Kyo Games.

Each additional content will be sold both individually, at the price of $4.99which as part of the Season Passpurchasable at $15.99. The owners of the Digital Deluxe Edition they will find the Season Pass included in the package.

Let’s find out together the various DLC coming soon!

DLC#1: Ch. Desuhiko: Charisma Killed the Cat

Release: July 27, 2023

In this additional chapter players will control the detective Desuhiko Thunderboltin the possession of the Forensic Forte “Camouflage“.

This will be followed by:

DLC#2 – August 2023

DLC#3 – September 2023

DLC#4 – October 2023

Still not convinced about buying the game? Maybe the launch trailer that we show below will help you decide!

Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE – Launch Trailer

