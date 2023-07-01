In this 2023 the number of Mexican players in Europe has gone down, since the cases of Diego Lainez and Eugenio Pizzutowho left the Real Betis and braga to return to Mexico with the Tigers, added to Eric Gutierrezwho already signed with Chivas after having spent nearly five years with the PSV Eindhoven.
Just in December of last year, the president of Liga MX, Mikel Arriola, mentioned that they were going to focus on increasing the number of national soccer players in the Old Continent, however, there have been more returns. In August 2022, the midfielder dagoberto espinoza went to jong circle Belgium, but has returned after almost a year in that country. Another who was tested in Europe was the defender Jesus Alcantar of Necaxa, who wore the jacket of the Sporting Lisbon Bbut he did not convince and returned with the Rays.
In case of pizza is well known, after being runner-up in the under-17 world in 2019, he decided to leave the Pachuca to sign with him Lille of France, where he was champion without having played or debuted, to later wear the colors of the panty B without having a leading role. For this reason he has returned to Mexico with the UANL.
Also, the central defender Santiago Roman was on loan with him Oviedo from Spain, but returned with deer quickly. In the same way, Santiago Naveda ventured into Poland with the Miedz LegnicaHowever, he is now waiting to find out if he enters into America’s plans.
For the current transfer market, the Eagles seek to repatriate the striker Teun Wilke. In 2018 he said goodbye to Queretaro to go to the Netherlands with the heerenveenplaying in the sub-17, sub-19 and sub-21, until he went to the SPAL from Italy, then it was loaned to the jong circle from Belgium, returning with the Italians and now they are waiting if they really grow wings.
In addition to this, Guadalajara also took over Leonardo Sepulveda of the Recreational Grenada. The left-back, who can also play center back or winger, got his start with The Los Angeles Galaxylater emigrated with the Salamanca from Spain, playing two seasons.
Another one is the left side daniel acevessent from Pachuca to Real Oviedo of Spain, but after not receiving the go-ahead from the coach, he returned to Bella Airosa, although now he signed with the Chicago Fire. We can also see the defense Alan Montesbrother of Cesar Monteswho joined the Real Aviles Spain during 2022, returning this year with the Necaxa.
Finally, there is the possible case of the right back Jorge Sanchezwho develops with the Ajax Amsterdam of the Netherlands, since it is ringing to return to Mexico at the hands of the royal clubs, with striped being the most interested in repatriating him.
