GOODBYE TO THE EUROPEAN DREAM! 🇲🇽🥺 Mexican players who said goodbye to Europe this summer of 2023: 🔴 Eugenio Pizzuto (Braga to Tigres)

🔴 Jesús Alcantar (Sporting Lisbon to Necaxa)

🔴 Santi Naveda (Miedź), Dagoberto Espinoza and Teun Wilke (Cercle Brugge) to America. Recoil. pic.twitter.com/3ljIBF63N9 – Total Soccer (@MXFutbolTotal) June 23, 2023

Eugenio Pizzuto, a game and a title in Tigres. Third title in his career after being champion of the League and Super Cup in France with Lille. pic.twitter.com/wK9gSLEIak – Rafael Rivera (@RafaDato2) June 26, 2023

For the current transfer market, the Eagles seek to repatriate the striker Teun Wilke. In 2018 he said goodbye to Queretaro to go to the Netherlands with the heerenveenplaying in the sub-17, sub-19 and sub-21, until he went to the SPAL from Italy, then it was loaned to the jong circle from Belgium, returning with the Italians and now they are waiting if they really grow wings.

América continues negotiating for Teun Wilke, if it materializes, he would arrive on loan for a year with a purchase option 🚨 @CLMerlo pic.twitter.com/iBi67SOxBr – . 🦅(Gold Hater Cup) (@MillonetasCA) June 30, 2023

Another one is the left side daniel acevessent from Pachuca to Real Oviedo of Spain, but after not receiving the go-ahead from the coach, he returned to Bella Airosa, although now he signed with the Chicago Fire. We can also see the defense Alan Montesbrother of Cesar Monteswho joined the Real Aviles Spain during 2022, returning this year with the Necaxa.