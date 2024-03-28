“Do not be afraid, these are things that happen, there is authority and it is not exceeded,” said the Governor Rubén Rocha Moyawhen they questioned him about the wave of violence that was lived in the city of Culiacanlast Friday, March 22, when they were several families kidnapped in different parts of the city. It talks about 66 people kidnapped including men, women, girls and boys, according to reports and/or complaints presented. A “mass uprising” which exhibits an unprecedented criminal act, as a new expression of the power of organized crime, in the face of the fragility of our security. In a criminal operation of this magnitude, why couldn't the authorities do anything to prevent it?

It can be said that they are “things that happen”, that seem “common” in Culiacan, but they are not “normal”. It is not “normal” in any civilized society. It is not “normal” that we have to experience these criminal attacks, these “uprisings.” It is not “normal” that we have to get used to it.

The acts are very serious: criminal groups kidnapped entire families at the same time (including girls and boys), in an organized and executed action, diligently, without anyone being able to prevent it. No authority. Without the ability to respond, the news of the criminal actions spread quickly, generating fear and uncertainty among the inhabitants of the capital of Sinaloa, who feared the presence of a new “Culiacanazo”. A sense of alarm and vulnerability came alive.

Many businesses closed, evening activities were suspended and transfers, purchases, commitments were left for later. The people who circulated on Friday afternoon and Saturday did so at their own risk, knowing that at any moment they could be surprised by a confrontation or criminal operation. Families chose to stay home. A situation that we have already experienced and is not “normal”. We should not live in these true “states of siege”, with our rights and freedoms on hold. Social precautions and fears extended throughout the weekend.

Evidently, the governor's statements are due to an attempt to try to relax the social tension that was being experienced, given the news and rumors about what was happening in Culiacán. Of the “Culiacanazo” that is coming, of the possible “war” between criminal groups. The arrival of personnel from the Secretary of National Defense seemed to confirm it (2 battalions, with a total of 600 special forces elements). However, the feeling of insecurity remains. It is not “normal”, and it is not something that we Sinaloans can feel proud of.

Information about what happened is just beginning to be generated. In the absence of law enforcement and security forces, we have to suffer from the absence of information. The authorities in charge of the administration of justice, such as the State Prosecutor's Office itself, have been incapable of building a bridge of permanent communication with society. Their secrecy contributes to the feeling of insecurity. To the feeling of lack of authority. There is talk that 42 people were located, in a report from the governor himself on his Twitter account. What conditions are they in? What happened to you? What care are they receiving? And, above all, what are they doing to rescue the people who are still kidnapped?

Official communication from criminal groups. Given the lack of response from state and federal authorities to try to explain what happened, a statement comes from the most unexpected party: organized crime itself. On Tuesday, March 26 (just four days after the events), “blankets” (professionally made) appeared in various parts of the city of Culiacán, where they communicate to society: “ATTENTION: There is no war in Sinaloa.” In an attempt to clear up one of the strongest rumors circulating in the city.

In a clear action of social communication, which replaces the state government itself, they are the ones who go out to inform society that “there is no war.” But his statement does not stop there. They announce that acts of “robbery, kidnapping, extortion or collection of rent” will not be allowed in the city. They imply that the criminal acts of “massive uprising of families” are due to an act of cleansing, to capture and punish the people who are committing these crimes.

In addition, they display photographs with names of the leaders of the criminal groups that are dedicated to these crimes. One of them, supposedly, an active member of the State Ministerial Police (dependent on the State Prosecutor's Office), and another, of the Attorney General's Office of the Republic. Not to mention that in their message they recommend that the relatives of people who commit these crimes “report.”

Faced with these acts, our fear is not only that our authorities will be surpassed, but that they will be replaced, (materially and formally), by criminal groups. We are in an election period and everything counts for both sides. It is important to recognize that no political party in Mexico can speak with solvency and credit on this issue. They have all failed us. All.

