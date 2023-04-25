More than 100,000 Canadian federal employees have been on strike since last Wednesday after months of unsuccessful negotiations between the Canadian Civil Service Alliance, the Tax Employees Union and the government of Justin Trudeau. In their petition, the strikers mainly demand a higher wage increase than that offered by Ottawa and respect for teleworking. The activities of some ports and federal buildings have been disturbed by the protesters. In turn, certain services are being affected by the reduction in staff. Such is the case of obtaining passports, tax declarations and immigration procedures.

Mona Fortier, president of the Treasury Council, the body that regulates the federal civil service, said Monday that the Government is working “very hard and tirelessly to achieve new fair, competitive and reasonable collective contracts.” Fortier stressed that the negotiations represent “a great effort for both parties.” Chris Aylward, president of the Canadian Civil Service Alliance, told the network CBC that “fundamental points still need to be addressed before reaching an agreement with the federal government.” For its part, the Tax Employees Union stated that Mona Fortier should resign if a compromise is not reached quickly.

The strikers are asking for a 13.5% wage increase over three years, while government representatives are offering a 9% increase. Inflation reached 6.7% in the North American country in 2022. They also demand that the right to telework be included in collective contracts. The Treasury Board announced in December that employees would be required to work in their offices two to three times a week, a move that drew backlash among union members. The civil servants on strike demand in the same way to prohibit subcontracting and maintain seniority as a protection criterion in case of cuts.

A third of all federal civil servants are on strike. Initially, it was contemplated that 155,000 would suspend activities, but the Government used its requisition power to force some 48,000 to continue working to ensure essential services. The last strike of a similar caliber by federal officials took place in 1991. On that occasion, the stoppage lasted for about three weeks. The labor conflict came to an end by means of a special law.

At the start of the strike, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau signaled that the workers were exercising their right. Trudeau also commented that it is of the utmost importance that unions sit down to negotiate, although he cautioned: “I know Canadians are not going to be very patient if this continues.” In the event that the days pass and the parties do not reach an agreement, the Canadian prime minister could request a parliamentary vote to enact a special law. However, he would have to seek the support of the conservatives, since he governs in a minority. Jagmeet Singh, leader of the New Democratic Party (a left-wing group with which the Liberals have a government agreement), has already indicated that he would not support this special law. “It is unacceptable for us. We are the workers’ party. We would never support such a project,” Singh said.

