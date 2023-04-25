Senator commands the acronym since 2013; re-election was confirmed at a party convention on Tuesday

the senator Ciro Nogueira was reappointed this Tuesday (25.Apr.2023) to his 5th term as president of Progressistas. The acronym confirmed the re-election at a party convention held in the Chamber. The term of office is 3 years. Leaders, congressmen and affiliates participated in the convention, including the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL).

Ciro was elected to head the party for the 1st time in April 2013. He stepped away from the presidency from August 2021 until the end of 2022 when he took over the vacancy of Minister of the Civil House of the government of the then president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

At the convention, Ciro Nogueira mentioned that the PP in the Chamber has the rapporteurs of the new fiscal framework, with deputy Claudio Cajado (PP-BA), and the tax reform, with deputy Aguinaldo Ribeiro (PP-PB).

“We have a responsibility at this current moment in the country. We are ahead, and I thank President Arthur [Lira] your decision, of the 2 most important projects for the country at the moment, which [são] the fiscal framework and tax reform“, he said.

Ciro Nogueira also said that the party’s bench in Congress will not allow setbacks in the Fiscal Responsibility Law. In the Senate, the party has 6 members. In the Chamber, the bench has 49 deputies and is part of the largest party block in the House, with 173 deputies.

At the event, Arthur Lira stated that the PP represents a “fulcrum of the center” in votes on relevant texts for the country. He declared that Ciro Nogueira “lead the party organically” and will always have your “respect, friendship and gratitude”.

The licensed deputy and current secretary of Industry, Commerce and Services of Paraná, Ricardo Barros (SC), as general treasurer of the acronym; and Aldo da Rosa, as general secretary.