Massacre in Mississippi: man murdered six people in Arkabutla

At least six people were killed this Friday at different points in the town of Arkabutla, in Mississippi (USA), by shooting a man, who was finally arrested by the police.

(Also: New shooting in the United States leaves one person dead and three wounded)

The Tate County Sheriff, Brad Lance, confirmed to local media that the individual first killed a man in a store, around eleven in the morning (17:00 GMT); then he moved to a nearby house where he murdered a woman and later went to another house and killed two other people.

Police located the car of the shooting suspect and pursued him to the driveway of another home, where he was arrested. In said property, they found another fatality at the entrance and another inside a car.

The man was taken into custody without resistance.



Arkabutla is a small Mississippi town of just 300 inhabitants located south of the city of Memphis (Tennessee).

(We recommend: Five years after the Parkland shooting, the debate on gun control continues)

The governor of the state of Mississippi, Tate Reeves, confirmed the event in a message on his Twitter account, where he explained that the security forces believe that the suspect acted alone and that They do not know, for the moment, the reason that led him to kill these six people.



Reeves said that the county police have requested the help of the Mississippi State Bureau of Investigation to clarify the facts.



Since the beginning of this year there have been 73 “mass shootings” in the US, according to the website of the Gun Violence Archive (GVA), a non-profit project that tracks gun violence in the country.

GVA considers a mass “mass shooting” to be one that ends with three victims, whether dead or wounded, not including the perpetrator of the attack if he died or was injured during the event.

EFE

More news at eltiempo.com