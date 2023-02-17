Mexico.- Aztec TV has been doing it for some time changes to your scheduleboth schedules and the arrival and disappearance of certain drivers, this as a strategy implemented by Adrian Ortega.

In accordance with Ortega’s plan, it is sought that the new programming of the television channel manages to gain more audience and income from advertising that was lost in the Sandra Smester administration.

Even the star program of TV Azteca, ‘Venga la Alegría’, underwent drastic changes in both the weekly and weekend editions, since most of the presenters were replaced.

Despite the fact that almost all the drivers who left the morning said goodbye to their followers through social networks, there was one of them who did not.

However, even though he was considered one of the members of the company’s executive team, Aristeo Cázares resigned from the media conglomerate.

In mid-January, a few weeks after numerous rumors spread, the former participant of Exatlón México broke the silence and confessed through a live broadcast on the platform instagram that his relationship with TV Azteca had come to an end.

According to his statement, Aristeo had notified his bosses of his wishes to leave the media since November, but they did not accept his resignation.

The athlete confessed that his real reasons for leaving TV Azteca were the search for personal and professional growth, however, the truth is that by then Aristeo had already signed a contract with Telemundo to be one of the participants of the reality show, ‘The House of the Famous’.

The former ‘VLA’ presenter assured that he had carried out all the processes in accordance with the protocol, and although the end of his contract was never confirmed he ended up leaving the conglomerate.

However, when he finally appeared as a member of ‘La Casa de los Famosos’, it was he himself who requested his departure from the reality show a few weeks after its broadcasts began.

Cázares said goodbye to viewers without giving any explanation through a video, as well as to his colleagues, for which Héctor Sandarti, the host of the Telemundo program, said that Aristeo he had to retire due to family difficulties.

“My friends, followers, fans, to all the new people who started following me in the United States, from Puerto Rico, from all over the world and of course Mexico, thank you very much, first of all, I know I owe you a couple of explanations, they will receive them… I just want to thank you for your messages”.

But it seems that many did not believe that the athlete left the reality show for such a reason, but the truth is that Aristeo Cázares would be facing a lawsuit for breach of contract with TV Aztecaaccording to information issued by a national magazine.

One of her companions from ‘La Casa de los Famosos’, Paty Navidad, confessed that she has a theory about the early departure of Aristeo, and it is that it leaves in doubt that the athlete has left everything arranged with TV Azteca.

“I have my theory, that it is something legal and that it comes from Azteca, because before being here, two days before, it was even clearing up. According to Aristeo, everything was finished”.

It should be noted that a few days ago, Aristeo Cázares spoke through his Twitter account with a quote that could have been a hint about the legal process what I would be facing.

“Do not despair my friends. Blessed are those who have nothing to say, and who resist the temptation to say it,” the famous wrote on the social network.