Saturday, December 9, 2023, 5:00 p.m.



| Updated 5:06 p.m.

Pedro Acosta was received in style this Saturday in Mazarrón, where he has already started his vacation after becoming Moto2 champion. His neighbors gave ‘Tiburón’ the great tribute that he deserves after achieving another unprecedented achievement for regional motorcycling, his second world title.

Acosta has been entertained with a party that will last all day on Saturday. At 11 in the morning, the official reception took place at the town hall, where Ginés Campillo welcomed the pilot, who signed the book of honor and greeted the neighbors and fans from the balcony of the building, decorated with a banner to celebrate the Moto2 title.

After the formal events, the ‘Shark’ took a mass bath among all the fans who had come to the doors of the town hall. Acosta greeted, signed autographs and took photos with everyone present. The prelude to the big party planned for the afternoon.

From 4 p.m., a biker rally called at the La Media Legua Sports Complex continues with the celebration. The event, organized by the Mazarrón City Council and the pilot’s fan club, took place towards the seafront promenade of the Port, where the ‘Campeón Pedro Acosta’ square opens this Saturday, in the old Plaza de las Comunidades Autónomas. He will also leave his footprints on a slab again, as he already did after becoming Moto3 champion two years ago.