The São Paulo Museum of Art (MASP) will inaugurate on the 25th, the 468th anniversary of the capital of São Paulo, the new external lighting of the building, one of the symbols of the city of São Paulo. The new lighting system will enhance the building’s architectural structure through the installation of energy-efficient lighting fixtures. The free span will also have an increase in lighting.

“For the first time, the Masp building, so integrated into the life of the city, will be able to be appreciated in all its magnificence and with its unique features even at night”, highlights the director-president of Masp, Heitor Martins. Once the new system is activated, the building will be lit from Sunday to Sunday at night.

On the opening day, access to the museum will be free, with extended opening hours from 10 am to 9 pm. In the late afternoon, from 18:00, the shutters of the gallery on the 2nd floor of the museum, which normally remain closed to preserve the works, will open. That way, those inside the building will be able to enjoy the sunset view, and those who pass through Avenida Paulista will be able to see the works displayed on the glass easels designed by Lina Bo Bardi, one of the hallmarks of Masp.

The free tickets, for the 25th, must be reserved through the website https://masp.org.br/ingressos.

