Atlético Madrid narrowly prevented another setback in the Spanish football league. The reigning national champion was still behind Valencia (0-2) in his own stadium on Saturday after an hour of play, but still won by two goals in the final phase: 3-2. International Jasper Cillessen was missing from Valencia, after the minor injury he sustained in the match against Sevilla on Wednesday.

