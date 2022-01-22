Atlético Madrid narrowly prevented another setback in the Spanish football league. The reigning national champion was still behind Valencia (0-2) in his own stadium on Saturday after an hour of play, but still won by two goals in the final phase: 3-2. International Jasper Cillessen was missing from Valencia, after the minor injury he sustained in the match against Sevilla on Wednesday.
