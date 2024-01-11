Hospitals in at least five of the 50 US states have once again demanded the use of masks due to the increase in infections of covid-19, flu and other respiratory illnesses.

California, Illinois, Maryland, New York and Massachusetts are some of the states where healthcare facilities have made the use of masks mandatory for both patients and staff. medical staff.

This Thursday, the Johns Hopkins hospital group, one of the largest in Maryland, sent an email to its patients to notify them that the use of masks will once again be mandatory.

In any case, the increase in infections is difficult to measure in the United States because many states have stopped collecting data and the only federal agency that continues to publish figures on the impact of the virus are the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

These CDC data show that, four years after the SARS-CoV-2 virus arrived in the United States, hundreds of people continue to die each week in the country.

About 1,500 deaths a week

Specifically, according to the CDC, in the week of December 9, 2023, the last with complete data, 1,614 deaths from covid-19 were recorded. On average, in the last few weeks with complete data, there were about 1,488 weekly deaths.

Although these numbers of deaths from covid-19 remain high, they are lower than the record of 25,974 deaths registered in the week ending January 9, 2021.

On the other hand, the flu was the leading cause of 163 deaths in the week ending December 9, 2023, according to the CDC.

Since the virus reached the United States, more than 1.1 million people have died from Covid-19 in the country, a figure proportionally higher than that of other developed countries, according to the CDC.

