Masks at school against Covid infections, although there is little time left at the end of the school year, the topic of the obligation to wear a mask in the classroom remains very topical and the possibility of abolishing the obligation in the final phase of the school year is discussed, even at light of the now summer temperatures The Undersecretary of Health Andrea Costaa guest of SkyTg24 this morning, says he is “convinced that especially during lessons, when our kids and our children are sitting in their seats, they can remove their masks and I hope that there will be space to make a further reflection even though aware that we are certainly close to the end of the school year. It would be a further sign of trust to the citizens. I hope that we can open a reflection “.

BASSETTI – Italy “is the last and only country in the EU to still have the obligation to wear a mask at school. It is anachronistic and out of time” Matteo Bassetti, director of Infectious Diseases of the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa told Adnkronos Health , regarding the controversy over the League’s proposal to remove the obligation of masks at school. “It is right to carry on an obligation when we are sure that there is an effectiveness in reducing transmission – Bassetti specifies – But this is not the case . It is not possible to establish whether these protective devices have actually reduced the transmission of the virus. I say this because there is no scientific evidence that has established it with respect to vaccination, hand washing or distancing. ” “Those who affirm that it is science to say that a mask is mandatory at school – warns – is saying a heresy: no study has stated that masks alone have reduced transmission”. According to Bassetti, “the Ffp2 used in a very rigorous way can reduce the transmission of the virus to a minimum, but how many students – he asks – use them correctly? Do they change them every 6 hours? Few”. “The controversy ‘pro mask’ and ‘no mask’ does not benefit anyone. It is not a problem of heat or cold, having removed the obligation of the mask for many activities, it is really out of time to say that they are needed at school”, he concludes the infectious disease specialist.

BURIONI – “To those who say that there are no data from controlled studies on the efficacy of masks at school, I remember that data from controlled studies are also lacking with regard to the efficacy of the parachute” states in a tweet the virologist Roberto Burioni, professor at Vita University -Health San Raffaele of Milan.

SATIN – “Except that the mask remains a garrison to protect the individual and each of us should by now know how, the Ffp2 tightly tightened on the nose, and when to use it according to the circumstances, in the last month of school I would let the children and kids with a mask obligation. After school they have a social life and many interactions that no longer require a mask. Maybe the teacher can consider keeping it in the classroom “underlines to Adnkronos Salute Guido Rasi, scientific director of Consulcesi and former executive director of the European drug agency Ema. “And then you have to keep the windows open where the conditions allow it for good ventilation”, concludes Rasi.

RICCIARDI – “With variants of Sars -Cov-2 as contagious as those that are emerging, it is appropriate and necessary to be still cautious. Vaccination coverage in schools is very low, it does not reach 40%, and it would certainly be necessary to increase it, therefore it is necessary to continue to bring the mask until the end of the school year. In closed spaces, with a more contagious virus and in confined spaces, the risk of becoming infected is high “says Walter Ricciardi, scientific advisor to the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza, regarding the controversy on the requests to remove the masks at school in consideration of the high temperatures of this period. “Open windows are not enough – continues Ricciardi – to fight this virus we need to apply several measures at the same time. The first, the most important one, is the vaccination of children, for which the coverage must be increased. The second is that of the use of masks, followed by ventilation, social distance, hygiene “.

SIGNORELLI – “Keeping the mask is better than not having it compared to a virus still circulating – says to Adnkronos Salute Carlo Signorelli, professor of Hygiene of the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University in Milan – And given that the school environment was the one where there have been more outbreaks of Sars-Cov-2 I believe that, in line with all the measures taken from the beginning of the epidemic to today, the Italian Ministry of Health has rightly wanted to be more cautious. It does not seem a good idea to risk at the end of the school year, at the last mile, with consequences on final checks, exams, etc. “. “The pandemic has not stopped. This sacrifice, which is only three weeks old, makes sense compared to an infection that is still around. I believe that it does not change the general impact and that we can close the year without possibly risking to to have, at the end, some outbreak which then forces to take other worse measures. The mask is not a 100% guarantee but it protects “, concludes Signorelli.

PEDIATRICIANS – “There are three weeks to go to school. It doesn’t make much sense to raise discussions about the mask at school. The rules are there and they are considered. They must be followed. It is a small, bearable sacrifice that protects” says Paolo Biasci, president of Fimp , union of family pediatricians. “When the school is closed, children and young people – adds Biasci – will be able to stay outdoors, go to the beach, out of town and this could further improve the epidemiological situation. Right now we are talking about a small sacrifice for the last few days,” which can be very well argued. Let’s think rather about the last two years, three weeks I don’t think they can affect “.