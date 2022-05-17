“The queen of flow” led its fans to experience various feelings during its 172 chapters. With Carolina Ramírez and Carlos Torres as protagonists, viewers followed with emotion the moments that the couple had to spend.

However, like all stories, it must end. In September 2021, viewers said goodbye to the Colombian series, which had an ending that divided the public: Yeimy Montoya and Charly Flow became a couple again and stayed together.

YOU CAN SEE: “And where are the blondes?”: sequel would not be possible due to opposition from one of the protagonists

After its arrival on Netflix in November of the same year, “La Reina del Flow” showed that its popularity goes beyond Colombia, positioning itself as one of the most watched productions in Peru and various Latin American countries.

The reunion of Carolina Ramírez and Carlos Torres

Through their respective social networks, the actors shared behind the scenes of the photo session they had for the magazine Semana de España.

In the preview of the interview, Torres recounted the surreal experience he had with a fan, Ramírez gave his opinion on whether or not there will be a third season of “La Reina del Flow” and both recounted the problems they had to go through in the middle of the recordings.

What has been said about a season 3 of “The Queen of Flow”?

Erik Cruz, son of Yeimy Montoya and Charly Flow. Photo: Caracol Television

The second season of “La Reina del Flow”, as Carolina Ramírez said some time ago, marked the end of the story of Yeimy Montoya and Charly Flow. On Twitter, when asked by a follower, she said: “This drama does not last longer. Yeimy ran out of seven lives”, so a third part would be ruled out.