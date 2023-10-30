Luxury made sedan. The Maserati Quattroporte has fully embodied this concept with its six generations which, from 30 October 1963 to today, have been able to fascinate customers all over the world, from tycoons to kings. The iconic model of the Modena car manufacturer made its debut on this very day at the Turin Motor Show, a central event for innovations in the world of cars, and on the Maserati stand in Piedmont the Quattroporte stood out, a car ready to become a icon that turns 60.

The importance of Maserati Quattroporte

“Quattroporte is the history of Maserati. A car that speaks about us and which has represented us with prestige in the world of sedans for over half a century – commented Davide Grasso, CEO of Maserati – Since 1963 it has chronicled the evolution of one of the most loved and appreciated models, inaugurating a segment that had been unexplored until then. A car that has been able to reinvent itself every time without ever losing its identity, adapting it to the passage of time and to changes in society, to technical and industrial advancement, to trends, becoming the choice of our most selected customers, as well as of the world of entertainment and the international establishment.”

The big names

The debut of the Maserati Quattroporte immediately left its mark, with professionals and public opinion appreciating this car, as well as subsequent generations, right from the official presentation. Over 75,000 examples produced are from this point of view a confirmation of the quality of this project capable of maintaining its identity unchanged over the years. The first generation then brought with it a V8 that derived from the world of competitions, combining sportiness and elegance on a car that, despite being a living room on wheels, was capable of reaching 230 km/h. From Mattia di Frau, father of the first generation, up to Pininfarina, passing through Bertone, Giugiaro, Gandini, all the most illustrious designers have left their mark in the history of Maserati Quattroporte, up to the Trident Style Center which signed the latest generation .

Maserati Quattroporte, an eternal car

“A pride for us and a recognition of that distinctive Italianness that Maserati has always wanted to export to the world with its creations – continued Grasso – Today as in the past, Quattroporte remains our flagship synonymous with unique luxury appreciated for the research and attention to detail, superior performance and quality, enveloping habitability, combined with a timeless stylistic touch, which have made it a eternal car”.