Maserati, now Grugliasco is really closed

The Maserati factory in Grugliasco has officially closed its doors. With the end of the last work shift, at 4pm on 22 December 2023, the end has been put to the luxury hub imagined by Sergio Marchionne, with the last workers who have left the factory and will be relocated to Mirafiori. Quattroruote reports it, while Corriere della Sera defines it as “the end of an era”.

The Corriere always says: “Once upon a time there was what was supposed to be the Luxury Hub, which would have put the city of Turin back at the center of the world automotive map, thanks to the Grugliasco factory, once a production complex of the historic Bertone body shop , destined for the mega relaunch of Maserati. A dream cultivated by the late Sergio Marchionne and which today, after several announcements, has seen its definitive end.”

The Grugliasco plant, however, was a fundamental one for the growth of the Trident, which thanks to the Ghibli and Quattroporte produced in Turin managed to almost increase its volumes tenfold, exceeding 50 thousand units per year. The Trident site has been put up for sale by the Stellantis Group, explains Corriere della Sera, in the hope that someone will come forward with an offer.

Subscribe to the newsletter

