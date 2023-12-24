The American technology company Google has launched several updates to its Chrome web browsing program for desktop computers, with the aim of improving security factors and giving the user greater control over the browser's memory usage.

One of the most notable updates added is the proactive “safety check” feature. Starting with Chrome version 120, which was launched a few weeks ago, the “Safety Check” feature in the Chrome desktop application will now work in the background and send proactive warnings when it detects an attempt to steal a password on the Internet browser or when the user receives a link carrying a malicious program. piracy. This feature also reminds the user to update Chrome.

The CNET.com website, which specializes in technology topics, stated that the “safety check” feature will automatically revoke any license that the user may have granted to any Internet site a long time ago but that was not used after that.

This functionality is similar to the way Google handles permissions for the Android smartphone operating system now, and can help ensure that the site will no longer know the user's location or access to the microphone. If there is a site that the user does not access often, and at the same time the site sends the user a lot of alerts, the “Safety Check” feature asks the user whether he wants to stop these alerts or not.

Google also indicated that two new updates have been added to Chrome for the desktop computer. The first is an update to the “Memory Saver” feature, which currently provides more information when hovering over a specific tab, and a new setting that makes it easier to inform Chrome that certain sites should not be placed in Chrome. Sleep mode. The second update concerns the ability to save tab groups, a feature that some browser users love while most simply ignore.