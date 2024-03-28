The “Airshade” system, the world’s first air-operated shade system, has concluded its first round of testing in Masdar City, which is one of the leading sustainable urban communities in Abu Dhabi, known for adopting innovative solutions to contribute to efforts to address the problem of climate change.

The Dutch startup Airshade Technologies was the first to develop a design for the prototype of the “Airshade” shading system, which has been tested at the solar power plant test site in Masdar City over the past eight months.

The design of the system was inspired by tree leaves, just as those leaves move with the sun to form a shadow. “Airshade” uses pressure resulting from changing air temperatures to open and close it throughout the day. The system relies entirely on nature and works without the use of sensors, motors, or electricity.

Chris Wan, Associate Director of Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility at Masdar City, said: “The ‘Airshade’ system started with a simple conversation at the World Future Energy Summit. That conversation developed into an idea for collaboration, and then this idea turned into a prototype that we tested in Masdar City, and now we are We are currently researching potential applications for a shading system that is the first of its kind that does not require the use of electricity, a motor or connecting cables. Our collaboration with dozens of startup companies to find innovative solutions to climate change is common in Masdar City, as small companies can do big things. “And this is what we see every day.”

He added that the award-winning prototype was designed to be expanded into a large architectural model that provides dynamic shading in a large community space such as a park without the need for electricity. It can also be used to provide dynamic shading to the facade of a building to improve energy efficiency.

For his part, Nicola Znauer, founder of Airshade Technologies, said: “We are still evaluating the next steps to expand the scope of the ‘Airshade’ business, but we are very grateful to Masdar City for providing us with this opportunity to turn our innovative concept into reality. This pilot project is evidence “On the strength of our shared vision and tireless efforts, after successfully testing the world’s first air-operated shading system, we have unleashed the future of nature-based building solutions, and we are excited to continue working with Masdar City.”

The implementation of the “Airshade” pilot project witnessed the cooperation of the leading engineering company “Arup” and the “Metadecor” company specialized in manufacturing facades, in addition to Masdar City and “Airshade Technologies”.

It is worth noting that the “Airshade” system is one of several climate technology projects being tested in Masdar City, including the recent cooperation with “Aleska Technologies” to launch the city’s first indoor smart vertical farm.