Marta throws a cape over my shoulders, dries my hair with a towel, untangles it. She takes some very sharp scissors and, at the first cut, she tells me that she is watching ‘The Warrior Nun’. “It doesn’t suit you to see that,” I tell him. “Daughter, it’s a makeup series,” she tells me, going over my tips. Later, between brushing and brushing, she explains to me that the ‘make-up series’ are the ones she watches while she gets dressed, combs her hair or puts on her makeup.

Another hairdresser, Nuria, calls them ‘iron series’. Or checking email, or cooking, or doing a stationary bike. They are products for which you are not willing to stop your day to pay as much attention as possible, but you do as long as you can combine viewing them with any activity, since following their plots requires hardly any effort.

Nuria and Marta continue chatting about series, and Raquel joins the conversation while combing a lady’s hair. I bring up the subject of the return of Tamara and Íñigo, of Vargas Llosa’s pichula and of his break with Preysler, that for that I am in a hairdresser’s and that is what proceeds, but there is no way: the series are here to stay and to replace conversations about gossip magazines.

“The good ones and the suspenseful ones are for the sofa and the blanket because, if not, I don’t find out,” Marta tells me. «The one by Guillermo del Toro or the one from ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ I have to see them calm and concentrated. But I wear Shonda Rhimes’s to do other things, you don’t have to be very smart to follow the plot either ». I, on the other hand, must be very stupid because, whatever type of series it is, I always watch it carefully, as if I were going to take an exam the next day. One still retains the habits of the old school, when you sat down after dinner to watch the series of the moment in ‘prime time’ with the same liturgy as if you were going to mass.

On the contrary, and without leaving the room, I observe that in my house not everyone watches the series with the same absorption as I do: while one goes through his Instagram on his mobile, the other takes a look at the news on his tablet . In the middle of an episode of ‘Better Call Saul’ they ask me: “Wait, what happened?” That’s when I go into a rage.

Characters from ‘Better call Saul’ watching TV. /



CR



On the other hand, there are people who like to see them in a community, recreating a group experience, like in the cinema: this is what, among others, some tools like ‘Watch party’, ‘Netflix Party’, ‘Scener’ or ‘Metastream’, which synchronize viewing between its users. What has been the whole life ‘shall we see a movie together?’, but not scrambled. Marta does it from time to time, and she tells me about it, giving me the last touches with the round brush.

Leaving aside the issue of how we consume the series (whether in the form of a marathon binge or chapter by chapter), without leaving the hairdresser’s I have been able to verify that there are three different phenotypes depending on the way in which we see them. For this reason, and to find out which group we each belong to, I am preparing to develop a test as accurate and unscientific as the ‘New Vale’.

The multifunction



They don’t really like to watch series, but salsa. They don’t want to miss a thing, which is why they have developed chameleon eyes: with one they look at the screen and with the other they tweet, upload photos of the weekend party to Instagram and write to their colleagues to discuss how hot the man is. turn protagonist. That’s why they hit the elliptical, to get their adductors on.

The concentrates



They pay homage to each chapter. They see them alone, in silence, concentrated and on a 50-inch Smart TV. They are able to go into the advanced settings menu of the TV and adjust it to watch episode 7 of ‘The House of the Dragon’. In addition to being an endangered species, they carry a television critic inside. If they send us their resume to Screens, it is very possible that they will leave me without a job.

The disinherited of the series



Between 30 and 47 years old, with small children and the same social life as a hikikomori. They’re still on the second season of ‘The Sopranos’ and every time they pick it up again, they don’t remember where they were going. Instead, they are aware of the emotional swings of ‘Peppa Pig’. Trying not to let Peláez, the accountant, catch them, they put on some random episode at work because it’s the only place in the world where they can watch it without Pablito waking up crying.