Marzhe Ponce de Leon was born on September 21 in Michoacán and is known to be the number one fan of Chivas del Guadalajara of the MX League. His presence at matches is considered a lucky charm for the team and is much loved by the fans. Some players even follow her on social media.

In addition to being a soccer fan, Marzhe Ponce de Leon is a digital creator and influencer with an Instagram account where she shows her sensuality and statuesque figure full of tattoos with lingerie and glamor outfits. Thanks to his content, he has managed to gather a large number of followers, surpassing the 506 thousand 179 followers on Instagram.

Delights with her beauty Instagram marzhe

Before becoming a public figure, she studied regenerative nutrition and lives a vegan lifestyle., combined with exercise routines in the gym to maintain her spectacular body. In one of his most recent posts, Marzhe Ponce de Leon knows how to show off her statuesque silhouette while posing in the official clothing of the Chivas and shows off her beautiful smile.

The influencer ventured into OnlyFans, where she shares exclusive content for adults, which generated criticism, although she does not care. On this occasion, she shared a postcard in which boasts love for the Sacred Flock that intends to come back in the second leg of the Clausura 2023 semifinals against América.