Mexico.- Several weeks ago, the rumor that Christian Nodal and cazzu they were waiting for their first son It gave a lot to talk about on social networks, but the couple did not come out to confirm the fact.

However, the beautiful Argentine singer surprised everyone in a concert after appearing at rihanna style with a gigantic coat to hide her belly, then sheds it and confirms that will have his firstborn with Christian Nodal.

Before the news, the interpreter of ‘bottle after bottle‘ He didn’t take long to react, because when he was giving a concert at the San Marcos National Fairassured effusively that “I am no longer a daddy, now I am a dad and I want to thank you for all the support.”

It should be noted that users in social networks A video of Cazzu showing her pregnant belly on stage became a trend, and the most famous graphologist in Mexico, MaryFer Centeno, did not take long to make her body analysisassuring that the singer looked like a whole empowered woman.

“Look, how empowered she looks, there is not a single hesitation, she takes it off (her coat), (she receives) the euphoria of the public and stands totally upright.”

This is how the body language expert said that standing the way the star did is very important.

“We have already talked a lot about the importance of being upright. When you hunchback, you visually increase 5 kilos, in addition, you reflect insecurity, therefore, by being totally straight, you show security and power,” he explained.

She also added: “She leaves her head to one side, somehow flirting, but we see her happy, we see her proud of this pregnancy and with a smile that even closes her eyes from the emotional moment that it is for her to tell the world that she is pregnant “.

Centeno also expressed that the couple seems very happy, emphasizing that both they look very comfortable lately, as well as seeming too happy.

Finally, she indicated that the way Cazzu took off her coat also spoke a lot about her and the way she wanted everyone to know that she was going to be a mother for the first time: “It’s very impressive, it’s (like) saying, here I’m there, look at the speed, the security, he takes the microphone, throws down his coat and suddenly he does this posture as if to tell the world, I’m pregnant and I’m happy”.