On the Magisterial Island of Fortnite We will have several prominent influencers such as Arigameplays, Juan Guarnizo, Rivers, The Donato, Hiper and Creative Sergi. Each of them will be a captain and will be accompanied by 2 more creatives who are experts when it comes to making levels within this video game. If you are one of the consumers in this way, surely names like that of Axel-E-Dag either SantiagoRafa.

However, the calendar is defined in four phases. The first is from April 17-20 where players vote on the theme of the challenge. Then, from April 21 to May 3, the influencers’ mapping period will take place. From May 6 to May 12, users will be able to play the maps and then vote to choose their favorite. May 13 will be the date on which it will be revealed which of the influencers will be the winner of this competition.

To participate, it is necessary for users to enter the official page of the challenge with your data from Epic Games. Then they must vote for the theme of the challenge to be rewarded with an in-game item. After the themes are chosen and the maps are ready, the island codes will be shared for you to try and then decide which one is the best.

Data to consider if you are going to participate in Fortnite: Isla Magistral

Surely this event has already caught your attention and you are already thinking about how you are going to do to participate in this experience that brings together all kinds of influencers and creatives. Well, we must point out some points about Fortnite: Isla Magistral.

Game users over the age of 13 can participate to take one of the game items. The first emote called Loving Cube is given to you when you sign up for the challenge. Obviously, you have to do it during the days in which the choice of the theme is carried out. To win Dulcecito it is necessary that you try all the maps and then vote for your favorite during the dates indicated above.

It is worth remembering that you can only vote once, that is why your registration on the site is important. Does this competition excite you? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news on Google news.