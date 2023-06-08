Through her social networks, the Mexican graphologist Maryfer Rye, analyzed Ricardo Rocha’s body languagerenowned journalist who was part of Televisa, TV Azteca and other television networks. The owner of the radio news program “Detrás de la noticia” passed away last Sunday at the age of 76. His family has not disclosed the cause of his death, however, businessman Carlos Alazraki, a close friend of his, mentioned that his death could be related to liver diseasewhich afflicted him for a while.

Maryfer Ryestressed that Ricardo Rocha was a “tremendously cultured” manvery prepared when conducting his interviews, “knew exactly what to talk about, friendly, great conversation.”

Like many people, the death of Ricardo Rocha took by surprise the body language expert. “You have left in each and every one of us who knew you a lesson and an anecdote, all my love for you to heaven,” said Maryfer Centeno.

Ricardo Rocha was born in 1947, in the so-called rough neighborhood of Tepito, in Mexico City. He studied Business Administration at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), however, he preferred to dedicate himself to Journalism. Winner of the National Journalism Award in 1977, for his coverage of the Sandinista Revolution in Nicaragua. In his great trajectory, He was in charge of programs and newscasts such as “Para gente grande”, “24 Horas” or “Ricardo Rocha en Radio Fórmula”.

“Dad spread your wings, you were good, a very dignified man with the best values,” his son Jorge Armando Rocha expressed on Twitter. “You opened a gap when the system had it controlled, you leave a great school of journalism. You helped everyone who approached you, we will reach you. I love you, God bless you always, you are with him.” Mexican television personalities such as Maribel Guardia and Pati Chapoy expressed their condolences.

