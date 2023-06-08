It took an international collaboration to start deciphering Tears of the Kingdom. For the first few days after the game was released, bug hunters tried to break it using similar techniques to those used in Breath of the Wildbut nothing worked.

“Everyone was a bit taken aback,” recalls a bug hunter who calls himself Mozz. Then, on the third day, a trailer arrived on Discord, courtesy of the Chinese community’s discovery of various duplication bugs. Sure enough, Mozz and his fellow glitch hunters managed to replicate them. One thing led to another, flaws piled up, and the effects of the exploited code began to cascade.

Since the release of Tears of the Kingdom On May 12, a dedicated group of bug hunters have spent much of their free time trying to break the game. Some do it for the sake of speed racing, finding movement exploits that allow them to traverse the game’s 198-mile map at breakneck speed. Others search for flaws for the sheer subversive fun of it: the thrill of watching the game deliver seemingly impossible results.

“The ability to take a game and expand it in ways that even the developers couldn’t have imagined is a lot of fun,” says Mozz. Another glitch hunter, named Yoda39, describes the core draw as “seeing how the game reacts to the ridiculous circumstances you put it in.”

So far, these “ridiculous circumstances” have produced all sorts of weird and useful results, from item duplication to combat exploits like “zuggling,” which allows players to fuse multiple weapons together to wield an overcharged sword. In fact, Link’s fusion power is the basis for another powerful glitch, called “Fusion Entanglement.” When applied to a shield and spring, it causes something called “springboarding”, allowing players to jump around Hyrule at will.

You can find all these flaws and many more in a collectively authored document that it is no exaggeration to describe as the “bible of failures of Tears of the Kingdom“. This open source document provides an overview of what the flaws do, how to trigger them, which versions they are compatible with, and who should be credited for discovering them. (So ​​far, Mozz has discovered 12 of the 68 recorded flaws.)

While bug hunting is mostly a moment-to-moment solitary pursuit, a player-directed act of virtual transgression toward the game, what happens next—the refinement, replication, and formalization of said glitches—is the result of a gigantic community effort. For Tears of the Kingdomone of the main forums for this activity is the game’s speedrun Discord, where you will find the “bug hunting” channel.

Their chat is home to a constant stream of discussion from a relatively close circle of high-level bug hunters who actually find the bugs, record them, and then develop theories about how they might be applied elsewhere. When a new flaw is discovered, it is a momentous moment.

“Almost like a scientific discovery, this game being the field of study,” says Mozz. Yoda39 offers a less sober interpretation: “Sometimes I’m just here freaking out, like ‘Oh my God, this is amazing.'”

Once the initial excitement of a discovery wears off, an expert team of Discord bug hunters enters the game to try and replicate it. Later, Yoda39 says:

“People play around with it, try slightly different variations, and do it in slightly different places. Over time, the community understands what the glitch is, how it works, and just as importantly, why it works.”

He points to what happened to the “zuggling,” whose research occupied much of the community’s attention for a few days, inspiring an “entire thread dedicated specifically to Zuggle research.”

While “zuggling” is certainly one fault, others resist such straightforward taxonomic definitions. Take, for example, what the community has called a “recall throw,” the act of fusing a wooden plank with a weapon, using Recall’s ability to reverse time, then using the momentum to launch Link into the air. Is this a glitch or just the game’s sandbox systems pushed to their absolute limits?

After all, Tears of the Kingdom it is a game meant to be exploited. The Ascend ability is essentially a “no collision mode”, allowing Link to move freely through walls, dirt, and rocks. Ultrahand and Fuse grant the elven protagonist powers that border on the divine. If they are all used together, it is natural for the effects to go a little crazy.

What differentiates Tears of the Kingdom is that its flaws, unlike those of games like The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, they can feel like a part of the world rather than an unwanted interruption to it. Perhaps it feels that way because there are so few glitches that they seem to appear randomly (like the floating mammoths of skyrim, giant chickens, etc.). Rather, they mostly have to be set in motion by the players themselves. In fact, director Hidemaro Fujibayashi seems fully aware of the lengths the glitch hunters will go to bend the game to their chaotic will.

“I have to admit there’s a little part of me that’s a little scared,” he told Wired. “But of course we built this game in such a way that it’s meant to be broken, that it’s meant to push the boundaries in terms of how people express their creativity.”

However, it’s unlikely that Fujibayashi could have envisioned players breaking the game via such an arcanely convoluted route as the inventory menu. That’s what happened with “Master Sword Not Found“, a glitch that allows players to obtain the Master Sword from the game’s prologue and wield it in the main game

Crucially, Mozz says, the method used to obtain this glitched Master Sword, by exploiting the inventory menu, is one that has been used for countless other glitches.

“It all stems from opening, closing, and reopening the menu very quickly,” they say. “We try to find the pain points and branch out from there.”

However, all this hard work can be undone by the time a new patch arrives. When Nintendo updated the game to version 1.1.2 on May 26, duplication glitches, “zuggling” and other fan favorites like “Autobuild Cancel Slide” and “Weapon State Transfer” were removed (except for those who don’t they had intentionally downloaded the new patch or own multiple copies of the game).

It’s a reminder both of the impermanence of the medium in general and of the way corporations can reshape these virtual worlds in the blink of an eye. As such, glitch hunters must stay agile and alert, outperforming even Nintendo’s programming wizards.

“Since we found the duplication methods, and I thought: ‘Nintendo going to patch them up’, I’ve made a concerted effort to try to stay one step ahead of NintendoMozz says. “Especially now with ‘Fuse entanglement’, that we’re finding a lot of related bugs, there’s a concern that they’re going to patch them. I’m trying to look in other areas, it’s definitely a race.”

Looking forward, perhaps the best-case scenario for the community is that Nintendo don’t just annihilate all the failures of Tears of the Kingdom, but take a more discernible approach. Or as Mozz puts it,

“The hope is that Nintendo Please use some common sense, that they only patch bugs that significantly affect the experience for casual players, and not go after bugs for the sake of it.”

Via: The Verge

Editor’s note: In the end it is another type of entertainment that Tears of the Kingdom it’s providing and I think that’s part of how great a game like this can be.