The Director General of the Family Development Foundation, Maryam Muhammad Al Rumaithi, expressed her strong confidence that the UAE, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, will witness more successes in various fields, and will be the best successor to the best predecessor, especially in light of the stability of the country’s right and conservative approach. on its earnings.

Al Rumaithi said: “We congratulate His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, for granting His Highness Sheikhs members of the Supreme Council of the Federation confidence in his leadership. He is the best person to lead the UAE’s renaissance and development process, which consolidates the vision of the UAE and enhances the steps of its development path, heading towards a new era. Full of giving and achievements, reflecting the bright image of the UAE and its established global position. The Family Development Foundation pledges all its cadres to His Highness on loyalty, giving, giving and sincerity in speech and work, asking God to help him to continue the path of goodness and giving.

She emphasized that the historical stage that the UAE is beginning, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, continues its leading role in the world, as His Highness’s name has been associated with great achievements in promoting peace and stability in the region, spreading a culture of tolerance in the world, and contributed to the launch of many initiatives. To develop and promote comprehensive development in the country.

Al Rumaithi pointed out that the forward-looking vision and proactive initiatives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, embodied support for family cohesion in the UAE society with its various segments represented in children, youth, girls, women, senior citizens and people of determination, and highlighted the extent to which society coexisted under the banner of fraternity, cohesion and family stability. To provide decent livelihoods, achieve the welfare of citizens and residents, in addition to supporting needy families in many countries around the world.



