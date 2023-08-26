Her Excellency Maryam bint Mohammed Al Muhairi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, affirmed that the adoption by the United Nations General Assembly of “January 26” as the International Clean Energy Day, which coincides with the anniversary of the establishment of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), is a pioneering step that will encourage the world to adopt solutions to accelerate the energy transition and access system. We aim to achieve emissions reduction targets by 2030, by limiting the global temperature rise to no more than 1.5°C, avoiding the worst climate impacts, and preserving a livable climate.

Her Excellency pointed out that the declaration of World Energy Day is the culmination of the joint efforts between the UAE and Panama by submitting a draft resolution for adoption by the United Nations today, which highlights the UAE’s keenness to adopt clean energy solutions on a global scale and prompts countries to put these solutions at the top of their priorities in their path. To accelerate the transformation of its energy systems.

Her Excellency said, “Accelerating the energy transition system is among the most important pillars during the COP28 Conference of the Parties, which the UAE will host in Dubai next November, in order to reduce emissions that cause climate change, provided that this transformation takes place in an equitable manner that takes into account energy security and ensuring the availability of The financing and technology needed to complete it, and clean energy technology is one of the most important solutions in the energy transition system.

Her Excellency added, “The UAE has a pioneering experience in the transition to clean energy systems, as it has invested more than 57 billion dollars in energy transformation projects locally and globally, and aspires, according to a strategic partnership with the United States of America, to invest 100 billion dollars in the implementation of clean energy projects.” It will have a production capacity of 100 gigawatts in the UAE, the United States and around the world by 2035.”

Her Excellency continued, “The UAE has voluntary climate commitments, the most important of which is to reduce its emissions by 40% according to the business-as-usual scenario by 2030, according to the third edition of the second report of the Nationally Determined Contributions, in contrast to achieving the goals of climate neutrality by 2050. In order to fulfill these commitments, it made The UAE recently updated the UAE Energy Strategy 2050 and launched a national hydrogen strategy.

Her Excellency pointed out that these efforts, in addition to the operation of the Barakah nuclear power plants and a group of the largest solar energy plants in the world on the land of the Emirates, represent a motive for building the country as a global model for clean energy that encourages the world to adopt effective and effective solutions in its path towards creating a sustainable future and providing an environment Clean for living, growth and prosperity, stressing that “the UAE will always be at the forefront of countries seeking to achieve these goals in order to protect the planet for us and for future generations.”