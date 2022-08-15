Over the weekend valid for the Hungarian Grand Prix, the world of Formula 1 has come to terms with the announcement of the retirement from Sebastian Vettel. The German, four times world champion in the course of his fifteen years spent in the Circus, will leave at the end of the current season, greeting an environment in which he enjoys enormous respect, primarily from his colleagues. Among these, the one who wanted to express all his gratitude towards the 35-year-old was in a particular way Pierre Gaslywho shares a curious commonality with the current Aston Martin driver.

In fact, both drivers won their first F1 GP in Italy, with the same team. While Vettel succeeded in 2008 with the Toro Rosso, the Frenchman climbed to the top step of the podium in 2020, with the team in the meantime renamed AlphaTauri. In this way, they both shared the experience of the universe Red Bullalbeit with completely different personal results and satisfactions.

In this regard, Gasly wanted to openly thank Vettel for the advice given by the latter in 2016two years after the transalpine’s entry into the Red Bull Academy: “When I joined the program – he recalled – I had the opportunity to get close to him for his final season at Red Bull, seeing his commitment, work ethic and dedication to the sport. I always remember when I won the GP2 title and didn’t get promoted to Formula 1 right away – in 2016 – I called him one evening to ask him for some advice on how to deal with the situation at Red Bull. It was supposed to be a 5 minute phone call, and instead we talked for an hour and a halfsuggesting me on how to deal with Red Bull. I will always be very grateful to him. We have always maintained a fairly close relationship, with a couple of dinners together. I think he is a fantastic driver, but also a great person. I will definitely miss him ”.