According to Jason Schreier's sources, among the projects in progress at Insomniac Games there was also a game belonging to the universe of Marvel's Spider-Man focused on multiplayerwhich however would have been deleted a long time ago.

In an article published on Bloomberg, Schreier took stock of the serious data theft suffered by Insomniac Games, thanks to which the personal data of employees and gameplay footage of an immature build of Marvel's Wolverine were stolen, which were subsequently shared on the network. Among the leaked information there are also details on strategies, considerations and future plans of the studio and the PlayStation department, such as Sony's concerns regarding the acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

However, Schreier rightly advises taking the information circulating online with a pinch of salt, as some of it comes from dated and in some cases no longer reliable documentation. To demonstrate this, he stated that information relating to gods pitch for a Marvel's Spider-Man multiplayer game are fundamentally obsolete, as according to his sources the title in question was canceled “a long time ago”.

“For fans and observers, some of the information that is circulating about sales and budgets has offered a rare glimpse into an opaque industry,” Schreier says. “But many of the documents that made it online thanks to the leak were old and may no longer be accurate, such as proposals for a multiplayer Spider-Man game that were actually canceled long ago, according to people who They are familiar with the company's plans.”