Found with a crushed skull in the basement of her own home: 27 years ago, the six-year-old American beauty queen JonBenét was killed. Now there could be movement in the unsolved case of “Little Miss Christmas”.

KOne of the girls who competed for the title of “Little Miss Christmas” in the American state of Colorado in mid-December 1996 had a better chance of winning the crown than JonBenét Ramsey. With golden blonde curls, a doll face and a permanent smile, the six-year-old didn't just look like a Christmas angel. She also had experience in disciplines such as outfit, talent and interview.

Before the preschooler from the university town of Boulder was crowned “Little Miss Christmas,” her mother Patsy had repeatedly sent her on stage at beauty pageants. By the time JonBenét competed in neighboring Denver on December 17, she had already worn crowns from pageants such as Little Miss Sunburst, National Tiny Miss Beauty and Colorado State All-Star Kids Cover Girl. “She did well on stage,” said LaDonna Griego, an organizer of the competition, describing the six-year-old at the time.