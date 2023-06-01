Currently hollywood is going through a difficult situation, that is precisely because at the moment there is a writers’ strike, which is why several high-profile productions have stopped. And along with this comes the news that the long-awaited The Batman II with Robert Pattinson it will delay its filming.

It is worth mentioning that the writers of the script, Matt Reeves and mattson tomlinThey are also an active part of the strike that demands fair wages and labor policies for all. That means, that the recordings in different locations will start until the 2024that also goes for some chapters of The Penguin They have not finished their production yet.

This could be bad news for those who are waiting for the product, but despite everything it seems that the premiere date predicted for the October 3, 2025 it will not be affected. Then, it will be a matter of time before the pace of work resumes, as long as some kind of agreement is reached with those who lead the respective strike.

The first tape of batman It was originally intended to be a stand-alone product with its own resolution. However, after the praise for the plot, actors and director, it was decided to announce the sequel at the celebration of the CinemaCon 2022. Thus this line of stories was not affected like many other DC products after the managerial change.

Editor’s note: No doubt The Batman is the right path for the character, this after heinous roles in DC’s main story line. And the best thing is that there is no intention of passing this saga to something bigger in a matter of connections with more heroes.